by
The Independent published this video item, entitled "RMT boss Mick Lynch announces 'a series of 48-hour strikes' across December and January"

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch announced railway workers are going to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January to dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

