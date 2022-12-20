The Independent published this video item, entitled “Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independence” – below is their description.

Rishi Sunak believes the people of Scotland want the government to focus on “pressing” issues, not the independence referendum.

The prime minister said the biggest challenge they’re facing is the cost of living crisis, and he wants to provide “opportunity and jobs for them.”

The SNP’s Pete Wishart challenged Mr Sunak on this stance, insisting that denying another referendum would only push up support for independence.

“At some point, you’re going to have to address this,” he told the prime minister.

