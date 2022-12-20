Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independence

by
Rishi sunak says the scottish want focus to be on 'pressing issues' not independence

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independence” – below is their description.

Rishi Sunak believes the people of Scotland want the government to focus on “pressing” issues, not the independence referendum.

The prime minister said the biggest challenge they’re facing is the cost of living crisis, and he wants to provide “opportunity and jobs for them.”

The SNP’s Pete Wishart challenged Mr Sunak on this stance, insisting that denying another referendum would only push up support for independence.

“At some point, you’re going to have to address this,” he told the prime minister.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

In This Story: Scotland

Scotland is a country in Western Europe which forms part of the United Kingdom. Its government was joined with that of England’s through the 1707 Acts of Union. A devolved government now administers many of the affairs of the country, though ultimate authority still resides with Westminster. Scotland has a distinct legal system and national sporting associations. 5.2 million people live in Scotland and the largest city in the country is Glasgow, though the capital is Edinburgh where the government sits at the Scottish Parliament opposite Holyrood Palace.

