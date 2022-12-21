Rishi Sunak made to defend inflation policy as Chancellor | Commons Liaison Committee

Rishi sunak made to defend inflation policy as chancellor | commons liaison committee

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Rishi Sunak made to defend inflation policy as Chancellor | Commons Liaison Committee” – below is their description.

Rishi Sunak made to defend inflation policy as Chancellor | Commons Liaison Committee: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended his record as Chancellor, saying he had introduced measures to ‘start putting the public finances on a much more sustainable track’. He said he was getting criticism for tightening fiscal policy ahead of others.

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

