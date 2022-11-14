Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ UK-France deal can cut Channel crossings

by
Rishi sunak 'confident' uk-france deal can cut channel crossings

Guardian News published this video item, entitled "Rishi Sunak 'confident' UK-France deal can cut Channel crossings"

The prime minister said he was confident that asylum seeker numbers could be reduced, but refused to say it would happen next year as a result of the deal with France. Asked if he could guarantee that the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats would fall from this year’s record high as a result of the deal, Sunak at first refused to answer the question. Pressed again on whether numbers would fall next year, he replied: ‘I’m confident that we can get the numbers down, but I also want to be honest with people that it isn’t a single thing that will magically solve this. We can’t do it overnight’

UK politics live – latest news updates

Unions and refugee groups question whether UK-France deal will stop boats

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

