Rishi sunak 'confident' uk-france deal can cut channel crossings

The prime minister said he was confident that asylum seeker numbers could be reduced, but refused to say it would happen next year as a result of the deal with France. Asked if he could guarantee that the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats would fall from this year’s record high as a result of the deal, Sunak at first refused to answer the question. Pressed again on whether numbers would fall next year, he replied: ‘I’m confident that we can get the numbers down, but I also want to be honest with people that it isn’t a single thing that will magically solve this. We can’t do it overnight’

