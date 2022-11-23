Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer share feisty exchanges | PMQs Today IN FULL” – below is their description.
LIVE: PMQs today – Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer in Parliament amid Tory rebellion over housing. Rishi Sunak is set to face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions as he struggles with a Tory rebellion over policy, MP departures and lingering questions over his judgement. A month after taking office vowing “stability and unity”, trouble is brewing for the Prime Minister on multiple fronts. He reportedly pulled a vote due next Monday on Government plans to build 300,000 homes a year as dozens of Conservative MPs threatened a rebellion, dealing a blow to his authority.
#RishiSunak #keirstarmer #pmqs #Tories #Conservatives #PM #PrimeMinister #UKNews #UK #news #gavinwilliamson #matthancock #dominicraab #raab #toryrebellion
Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/live/article-11355939/Rishi-Sunak-PMQs-LIVE-stream-updates-Latest-news-reaction.html
