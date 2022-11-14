Rishi Sunak and former PMs lay wreaths for Remembrance Day Cenotaph service

by
Rishi sunak and former pms lay wreaths for remembrance day cenotaph service

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Rishi Sunak and former PMs lay wreaths for Remembrance Day Cenotaph service” – below is their description.

Rishi Sunak and former PMs lay wreaths for Remembrance Day Cenotaph service: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday service. Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer and SNP’s Ian Blackford were also seen solemnly waiting, wreaths in hand.

In This Story: Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB QC MP is a British politician and former lawyer who has served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

