The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Rioting iPhone workers smash surveillance cameras and clash with China Covid police” – below is their description.
Hundreds of workers are protesting at Foxconn’s flagship iPhone plant in China.
Footage posted online shows people smashing surveillance cameras and windows and clashing with hazmat-clad police, over Covid restrictions and poor working conditions.The Telegraph YouTube Channel
