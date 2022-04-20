Richard Branson proposes steps on reducing Russian oil use

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

CNN published this video item, entitled “Richard Branson proposes steps on reducing Russian oil use” – below is their description.

In a letter, Richard Branson calls on countries to speak out against Russia and stop funding the war in Ukraine. He proposes a few steps countries can take to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas. He shares more with CNN’s Richard Quest.

#CNN #News

CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNN

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

Recent from CNN:

Ex-CIA official: Putin wants to be ‘new czar of the next century’

Category: News

Russian billionaire blasts Putin’s invasion

Category: News

‘This isn’t a joke’: TV analyst on why he joined fight for Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Richard Branson

Sir Richard Charles Nicholas Branson is an English business magnate, adventurer, investor, author, and commercial astronaut. In the 1970s he founded the Virgin Group, which today controls more than 400 companies in various fields. Branson expressed his desire to become an entrepreneur at a young age.

6 Recent Items: Richard Branson

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Supreme Court History | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Category: Entertainment

Richard Branson Changing Our Perceptions Of Dyslexia | This Morning

Category: Entertainment

Seats on Virgin Galactic Flights Will Cost $450,000

Category: Tech

Branson’s Virgin Orbit Shoots a Rocket into Space

Category: News

Virgin Galactic launched 7 satellites into orbit. Here’s what they’ll do

Category: News

Branson Favors Easing Covid Travel Restrictions

Category: Business

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Wimbledon tennis tournament bans Russian and Belarusian players – BBC News

Category: News

British couple help Ukrainian surrogate mother to a safe home in UK – BBC News

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Ukraine troops ‘outnumbered 10 to one’ at under siege Mariupol steelworks

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....