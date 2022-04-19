Revisiting Netflix earnings with Jared Weisfeld

by

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Revisiting Netflix earnings with Jared Weisfeld” – below is their description.

Jefferies’ Jared Weisfeld on Netflix dealing with subscriber losses. With CNBC’s Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Pete Najarian.

About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

In This Story: Netflix

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is an American technology and media services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California. Netflix was founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California.

