Rev. Run lends his iconic voice to the ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ l ABCNL

by
Rev. Run lends his iconic voice to the 'hip hop nutcracker' l abcnl

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Rev. Run lends his iconic voice to the ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ l ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC’s Linsey Davis is joined by iconic rapper Rev. Run about his role as the narrator of the Disney+ “Hip Hop Nutcracker” and collaborating with his friend and fellow rap legend, Kurtis Blow.

ABC News Live Prime, Weekdays at 7EST & 9EST

WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM

SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP

Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/

LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews

FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc

#ABCNLPrime #RevRun #HipHop #rap #PopMusic #breakdancing #Nutcracker #KurtisBlow

ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

Recent from ABC News:

Analysts forecast this year’s Black Friday shopping

Category: News, Retail

Best times to travel this holiday weekend

Category: News

USA to take on England in big World Cup meeting

Category: News

In This Story: Disney

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

4 Recent Items: Disney

Binge This: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Category: Entertainment

The Cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Answer YOUR Questions!

Category: Film, Media

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Official Teaser Trailer (2022) Kevin Bacon

Category: Gaming, Media

James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and His Future With Marvel (Exclusive)

Category: Entertainment, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.