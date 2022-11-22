Restaurant owner tackles knifeman in south London

by
Restaurant owner tackles knifeman in south london

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Restaurant owner tackles knifeman in south London” – below is their description.

This is the moment a restaurant owner tackles a knifeman in his shop just a year after his 14 year old son was stabbed to death.

The man was threatening a girl in his Caribbean food shop when Julius Cools stepped in to remove the machete-length knife.

Last November, Julius’ son Jermaine was fatally stabbed near West Croydon train station for which a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged.

At 14 years old, Jermaine was the youngest person to be stabbed and killed on London’s streets in 2021, a year in which 30 teenagers lost their lives and which set a grim record for teenage stabbings in the capital.

Watch more here at Independent TV https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Fans voice anger as Newcastle venue streams wrong channel during England vs USA

Category: News

Watch again: Fans react to Messi magic against Mexico from Buenos Aires fan-zone

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: Caribbean

The Caribbean is a region of the Americas that comprises the Caribbean Sea, its surrounding coasts, and its islands. The region lies southeast of the Gulf of Mexico and of the North American mainland, east of Central America, and north of South America.

2 Recent Items: Caribbean

Expert: China, Cuba have been having healthy trade relations since 60s

Category: News

Chinese Vice FM: China-Cuba relations and China-Latin America relations will be even better

Category: News

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

4 Recent Items: London

Funeral held for police shooting victim Chris Kaba

Category: News

“He was running. It was embarrassing!” – Pat McCormack honest on Matchroom debut

Category: Boxing

“That’s my favourite shot, I’ll fight anyone!” – Chev Clarke moves 4-0

Category: Boxing

London firefighter quit over racist abuse

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.