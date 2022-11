The Independent published this video item, entitled “Restaurant owner tackles knifeman in south London” – below is their description.

This is the moment a restaurant owner tackles a knifeman in his shop just a year after his 14 year old son was stabbed to death.

The man was threatening a girl in his Caribbean food shop when Julius Cools stepped in to remove the machete-length knife.

Last November, Julius’ son Jermaine was fatally stabbed near West Croydon train station for which a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged.

At 14 years old, Jermaine was the youngest person to be stabbed and killed on London’s streets in 2021, a year in which 30 teenagers lost their lives and which set a grim record for teenage stabbings in the capital.

