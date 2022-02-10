CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “‘Resilience is key’ in supply chain navigation, says Sonos CEO Patrick Spence” – below is their description.

Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO, joins ‘TechCheck’ to discuss the company’s quarterly earnings results, a new product the VP of marketing has previewed and more. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.