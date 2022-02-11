Rescuers free entangled Yangtze finless porpoise in C China

by

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Rescuers free entangled Yangtze finless porpoise in C China” – below is their description.

Residents spotted a Yangtze finless porpoise entangled in rope with two plastic bottles in the waters downstream the Gezhouba Dam in central China’s Hubei Province on Wednesday. Rescuers freed the marine animal by cutting the rope. The Yangtze finless porpoise is an endangered species under first-class state protection in China. Experts see its presence as an indicator of the ecological state of the Yangtze River.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-02-11/Rescuers-free-entangled-Yangtze-finless-porpoise-in-C-China-17yZ4Rx2Gac/index.html

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Chinese UN Ambassador: Negotiations needed to solve the Ukraine crisis

Category: News

Economist: West’s sanctions on Russia are insufficient in stopping Moscow

Category: News

CGTN exclusive: Ukrainian evacuees become volunteers in Russia

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Chinese UN Ambassador: Negotiations needed to solve the Ukraine crisis

Category: News

Residents of Kherson awake to Russian tanks as Moscow claims to have seized strategic city

Category: News

China issues white paper on parasports ahead of Winter Paralympics

Category: News

Unboxing China: What is China’s annual government work report?

Category: News

Clashes break out at New Zealand parliament as police move in to clear anti-Covid curbs protest

Category: News

Who should be held accountable for the human rights abuses in the U.S.?

Category: News

The Point: Exclusive with Disability Icon

Category: News

In This Story: Yangtze

The Yangtze or Yangzi is the longest river in Asia, the third-longest in the world and the longest in the world to flow entirely within one country. It rises at Jari Hill in the Tanggula Mountains and flows 6,300 km in a generally easterly direction to the East China Sea.

2 Recent Items: Yangtze

World’s tallest transmission tower capped in east China’s Jiangsu

Category: News

Xu Xiake corrects misconception about source of Yangtze River

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....