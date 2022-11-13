Reports China tried to influence federal election warrant further action, says former diplomat

by
Reports china tried to influence federal election warrant further action, says former diplomat

Reports China tried to influence federal election warrant further action, says former diplomat

Former Canadian diplomat to China Charles Burton discusses the federal government’s approach to China and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s response to CSIS documents reportedly showing efforts by China to influence Canada’s 2021 federal election.

