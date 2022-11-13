7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Repeat scripts are being made easier for NSW residents | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

It’s being called once in a generation reform, allowing pharmacists to prescribe medicine and repeat scripts avoiding the need to see a doctor and potentially freeing up emergency departments. But GPs are calling it a band-aid measure that will make health care worse for patients. 7NEWS at 6pm. More local news: 7news.com.au/news/sydney 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

