Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appeals Ruling Seeking To Disqualify Her From Re-Election

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is appealing a ruling from a federal judge in Georgia that states a lawsuit challenging her re-election bid can move forward. The suit claims she cannot run for office again due to her alleged role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, which Greene denies. 

