NBC News published this video item, entitled “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appeals Ruling Seeking To Disqualify Her From Re-Election” – below is their description.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is appealing a ruling from a federal judge in Georgia that states a lawsuit challenging her re-election bid can move forward. The suit claims she cannot run for office again due to her alleged role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, which Greene denies. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.