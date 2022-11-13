Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Rental crisis: Young people struggling to find homes, some forced out of big cities” – below is their description.

Many private tenants are already having to spend more than a third of their income on rent – and tomorrow the Mayor of London is holding a crisis meeting warning that thousands of people could be left unable to pay.

Rents are rising by record levels across the country – and on top of the soaring cost of living – that could leave more and more tenants facing homelessness this winter, as Mojo Abidi reports, from Manchester.

