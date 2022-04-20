Renewed calls for Tamil family to be returned to Biloela | 7.30

In recent weeks, dozens of asylum seekers have been released from immigration detention into the Australian community. That’s renewed calls for a Tamil asylum-seeker family to be allowed to return to regional Queensland as Rhiannon Shine reports.

