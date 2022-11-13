The Independent published this video item, entitled “Remembrance Sunday service held at National Memorial Arboretum” – below is their description.

A remembrance service and parade have taken place at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The service, held at the Alrewas site, paid tribute to fallen soldiers who have died in the war.

This video shows the ceremony as wreaths were laid as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives.

There are a total of 400 memorials at the Staffordshire arboretum, which is dedicated as the nation’s year-round place to remember.

