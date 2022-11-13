The Independent published this video item, entitled “Remembrance Sunday: Politicians and veterans sing national anthem at the Cenotaph” – below is their description.

Political leaders and army veterans sang “God Save the King” while gathered at the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday.

This footage shows the moment the national anthem was sung during the service on Whitehall by those surrounding the King and other senior Royals.

Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, and Ian Blackford were among the political figures in attendance.

Around 10,000 Royal British Legion veterans, representing 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations, marched past the Cenotaph on 13 November.

Watch more videos at the Independent TV:

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel