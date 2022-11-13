Remembrance Sunday: D-Day Veteran Jack Mortimer remembers the fallen

by
GBNews published this video item, entitled "Remembrance Sunday: D-Day Veteran Jack Mortimer remembers the fallen"

‘I’m grateful to be alive, grateful to have survived. So sorry so many had to die, but so many heroes and there they lie in Normandy.’

GB News’ Anna Riley spoke to D-Day Veteran Jack Mortimer about what Remembrance Sunday means to him.

