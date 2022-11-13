GBNews published this video item, entitled “Remembrance Sunday: D-Day Veteran Jack Mortimer remembers the fallen” – below is their description.

‘I’m grateful to be alive, grateful to have survived. So sorry so many had to die, but so many heroes and there they lie in Normandy.’

GB News’ Anna Riley spoke to D-Day Veteran Jack Mortimer about what Remembrance Sunday means to him.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel