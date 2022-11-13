Remembrance Sunday 2022: Key moments of King Charles’ first service as monarch

by
Remembrance sunday 2022: key moments of king charles’ first service as monarch

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Remembrance Sunday 2022: Key moments of King Charles’ first service as monarch” – below is their description.

King Charles III has held his first-ever Remembrance Sunday as sovereign, taking over the duty his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, held dearly.

The King led the nation in a two-minute silence, remembering those who have died in conflict since World War One.

Political leaders, including Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, laid wreaths on London’s Cenotaph.

In a nod to his mother and grandfather, King George VI, King Charles laid a wreath which incorporates his racing colours.

This video rounds up the key moments as the day unfolded.

Watch more videos at the Independent TV:

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Vehicles left stranded in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West Sussex

Category: News

England players meet migrant workers who built World Cup stadiums in Qatar

Category: News

Huge warship USS Gerald R Ford moors off south coast of England

Category: News

In This Story: Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB QC MP is a British politician and former lawyer who has served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

6 Recent Items: Keir Starmer

Dominic Raab appears to mouth ‘w****r’ at Keir Starmer during PMQs

Category: News

Suella Braverman signs migration deal. Keir Starmer reacts

Category: News

UK-France deal is a ‘small step in the right direction’ – Starmer

Category: News

Rishi Sunak and former PMs lay wreaths for Remembrance Day Cenotaph service

Category: News

Remembrance Sunday: Politicians and veterans sing national anthem at the Cenotaph

Category: News

Rishi Sunak pays tribute to fallen soldiers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

Category: News

In This Story: King Charles III

Charles III is King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. He acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022 upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. He was the longest-serving heir apparent in British history and, at the age of 73, is the oldest person to assume the British throne.

3 Recent Items: King Charles III

King Charles III hosts business owners at Buckingham Palace

Category: Entertainment

A History of King Charles III on His Majesty’s 74th Birthday

Category: News

GB News’ Cameron Walker on King Charles III adding Princess Anne and Prince Edward as stand-ins

Category: News

In This Story: Rishi Sunak

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

7 Recent Items: Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak congratulates Jeremy Hunt for Autumn Statement

Category: News

Can the new UK government stabilise the economy? | Inside Story

Category: Energy, News

Watch again: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit

Category: News

Rachel Reeves criticises chancellor for not changing non-dom tax rules

Category: News

Rishi Sunak slams Russia for today’s economic crisis in G20 debrief

Category: News

Rishi Sunak addresses Poland missile strike: ‘Blame belongs solely to Russia’

Category: News

Watch in full: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit in Bali

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.