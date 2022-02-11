7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Regional Queensland couple celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
A regional Queensland couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary has revealed their secret to a long-lasting marriage.
“Never go to bed with an argument. Solve it before you go to bed because a little argument is a disaster the next morning.” – Frank Holman, husband.
Friends and family have travelled from interstate to a central Queensland town to help Frank and Noeline Holman celebrate.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
