CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Regardless of holiday shopping volumes, shipping providers stay ready to meet demand” – below is their description.

CNBC’s Frank Holland joins ‘TechCheck’ to report on post-pandemic holiday shipping surges, the confusion around the volume size of holiday shipping and the automated solutions developed to help meet demand. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.