Recorded message to be scrapped from Triple Zero after 9-year-old’s near-death experience | 7NEWS

A little girl’s terrifying near death experience has led to national change. In the next few days, authorities will scrap a pre-recorded COVID message on Triple Zero calls that leaves desperate families in limbo for more than 20 vital seconds.

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

