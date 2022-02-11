7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Recorded message to be scrapped from Triple Zero after 9-year-old’s near-death experience | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
A little girl’s terrifying near death experience has led to national change. In the next few days, authorities will scrap a pre-recorded COVID message on Triple Zero calls that leaves desperate families in limbo for more than 20 vital seconds.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
