Record-breaking complaints for Meghan Markle article by Jeremy Clarkson

by
Record-breaking complaints for meghan markle article by jeremy clarkson

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Record-breaking complaints for Meghan Markle article by Jeremy Clarkson” – below is their description.

Meghan Markle article by Jeremy Clarkson receives record-breaking complaints | Jeremy Clarkson’s Sun newspaper column, in which he said he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex, has become the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained about article, the regulator has said. Ipso said the piece, which was removed from The Sun’s website on Monday at Clarkson’s request, had received more than 17,500 complaints as of 9am on Tuesday.

#meghanmarkle #meghanmarklenews #jeremyclarkson

Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11557715/Jeremy-Clarkson-faces-calls-axed-ITVs-Wants-Millionaire-Amazon-Prime.html

Daily Mail Website: https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Daily Mail Facebook: https://facebook.com/dailymail

Daily Mail IG: https://instagram.com/dailymail

Daily Mail Snap: https://snapchat.com/discover/Daily-Ma…

Daily Mail Twitter: https://twitter.com/MailOnline

Daily Mail Pinterest: https://pinterest.co.uk/dailymail

Get the free Daily Mail mobile app: https://dailymail.co.uk/mobile

Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Recent from Daily Mail:

Top five celebrity stories of 2022: Will Smith, Johnny Depp & Amber Heard, Matt Hancock

Category: News

Celebrity deaths of 2022: Queen Elizabeth II, Pele, Coolio and more

Category: News

Andrew Tate: Romania police raid house under human trafficking suspicion

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

5 Recent Items: Meghan and Harry

King Charles is ‘waiting for Harry and Meghan to destroy themselves’ | Historian Dr David Starkey

Category: News

Harry and Meghan’s tumultuous year | Stephanie Takyi reacts

Category: News

The Royals’ Rough Year: Queen Elizabeth’s Death and Family Rift

Category: Entertainment

Coronation Street’s Nigel Havers Ventures Into The World Of Panto At The Palladium! | Loose Women

Category: Lifestyle, Media

King Charles SNUBS Harry and Meghan – ‘It’s profoundly damaging’

Category: News

In This Story: Meghan Markle

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is an American member of the British royal family. She married Prince Harry in 2018 and the couple have a son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2020, they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to her native Southern California.

4 Recent Items: Meghan Markle

The Royals’ Rough Year: Queen Elizabeth’s Death and Family Rift

Category: Entertainment

King Charles doesn’t mention Sussexes in Christmas address | Grant Harrold reacts

Category: News

Meghan Markle wants to be the next Kim Kardashian, says Ryan-Mark Parsons

Category: News

Will King Charles III mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his Christmas Day speech?

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.