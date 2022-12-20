Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Record-breaking complaints for Meghan Markle article by Jeremy Clarkson” – below is their description.

Meghan Markle article by Jeremy Clarkson receives record-breaking complaints | Jeremy Clarkson's Sun newspaper column, in which he said he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex, has become the Independent Press Standards Organisation's (Ipso) most complained about article, the regulator has said. Ipso said the piece, which was removed from The Sun's website on Monday at Clarkson's request, had received more than 17,500 complaints as of 9am on Tuesday. #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklenews #jeremyclarkson

