‘Read a Poem’: Pili Mwinyi reads New Year Greetings in Swahili

by
CGTN published this video item, entitled “‘Read a Poem’: Pili Mwinyi reads New Year Greetings in Swahili” – below is their description.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-20/Pili-Mwinyi-reads-New-Year-Greetings-in-Swahili-1fV07BN1gaI/index.html

Pili Mwinyi from Tanzania joined CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign and read a poem called “New Year Greetings for you” to wish you the best of luck for the coming year.

Join Pili Mwinyi in CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign, and share your favorite verses with a worldwide audience. Post the video with hashtag #readapoem# on social media and tag us, or send your video to our email address, readapoem2022@gmail.com. Your video could be re-posted by CGTN’s official account. Don’t forget to say our slogan in the video: “I read this poem for you, though thousands of miles apart, poetry brings us the same beat of the heart.” We look forward to seeing your contribution!

CGTN YouTube Channel

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

