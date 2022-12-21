‘Read a Poem’: How to love the world by Na Tae-Ju

by
'read a poem': how to love the world by na tae-ju

CGTN published this video item, entitled “‘Read a Poem’: How to love the world by Na Tae-Ju” – below is their description.

Sumin Yoo from Seoul, South Korea joined CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign and read a poem called “How to love the world” written by a respected and well-known South Korean poet Na Tae-Ju. He published the poem this year to try to convey this loving and heart-warming message to people who are trying to recover from the difficulties of the pandemic.

Come with Sumin Yoo to join CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign, and share your favorite verses with a worldwide audience. Post the video with hashtag #readapoem# on social media and tag us, or send your video to our email address, readapoem2022@gmail.com. Your video could be re-posted by CGTN’s official account. Don’t forget to say our slogan in the video: “I read this poem for you, though thousands of miles apart, poetry brings us the same beat of the heart.” We look forward to seeing your contribution!

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-21/-Read-a-Poem-How-to-love-the-world-by-Na-Tae-Ju-1fWogDBmlJ6/index.html

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

CGTN participant takes up ‘Countdown to 2023’ New Year challenge

Category: News

China Chronicles 2022: ‘One Country, Two Systems’ guarantees HK’s stability and vitality

Category: News

Read a Poem: The trailer for the first episode of ‘Friendship’

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

In This Story: South Korea

South Korea, an East Asian nation on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, shares one of the world’s most heavily militarized borders with North Korea. It’s equally known for its green, hilly countryside dotted with cherry trees and centuries-old Buddhist temples, plus its coastal fishing villages, sub-tropical islands and high-tech cities such as Seoul, the capital.

2 Recent Items: South Korea

South Korea to require Covid-19 tests for travellers from China, joining US and Japan

Category: Logistics, News

Five dead in blaze on South Korean highway

Category: Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.