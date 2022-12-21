CGTN published this video item, entitled “‘Read a Poem’: How to love the world by Na Tae-Ju” – below is their description.

Sumin Yoo from Seoul, South Korea joined CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign and read a poem called “How to love the world” written by a respected and well-known South Korean poet Na Tae-Ju. He published the poem this year to try to convey this loving and heart-warming message to people who are trying to recover from the difficulties of the pandemic.

Come with Sumin Yoo to join CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign, and share your favorite verses with a worldwide audience. Post the video with hashtag #readapoem# on social media and tag us, or send your video to our email address, readapoem2022@gmail.com. Your video could be re-posted by CGTN’s official account. Don’t forget to say our slogan in the video: “I read this poem for you, though thousands of miles apart, poetry brings us the same beat of the heart.” We look forward to seeing your contribution!

