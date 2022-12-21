‘Read a Poem’: CGTN America’s host Asieh Namdar reads ‘The Lantern Festival’

CGTN published this video item, entitled “‘Read a Poem’: CGTN America’s host Asieh Namdar reads ‘The Lantern Festival'” – below is their description.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-21/CGTN-America-s-host-Asieh-Namdar-reads-The-Lantern-Festival–1fWtwKf6hKo/index.html

CGTN America’s host Asieh Namdar joined CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign and read a poem “The Lantern Festival” in Washington, D.C.

Join CGTN’s “Read a Poem” campaign and share your favorite verses with a worldwide audience. Post the video with hashtag #readapoem on social media and tag us, or send your video to our email address, readapoem2022@gmail.com. Your video could be re-posted by CGTN’s official account. Don’t forget to say our slogan in the video: “I read this poem for you, though thousands of miles apart, poetry brings us the same beat of the heart.” We look forward to seeing your contribution!

#readapoemseason2 #PoetrysansFrontiers

#happynewyear

