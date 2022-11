ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “RBA governor warns to brace for higher inflation, lower growth | ABC News” – below is their description.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has given a sobering assessment of the economy, warning against pay rises pushing inflation higher, as Claudia Long reports from Canberra. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.