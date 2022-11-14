Rats ‘bop’ to music demonstrating rhythm and harmony in study

by
Rats 'bop' to music demonstrating rhythm and harmony in study

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Rats ‘bop’ to music demonstrating rhythm and harmony in study” – below is their description.

Rats have been shown ‘bopping’ to the sounds of Lady Gaga, Queen, Michael Jackson and Maroon 5.

They moved their heads in time to Born This Way, Another One Bites the Dust, Beat It and Sugar – respective hits of the pop legends.

It demonstrates that rhythm and harmony is not confined to us – but inborn in other species.

Watch more on Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/news

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Princess Kate comforts weeping Ukrainian mother at centre for displaced families

Category: News

Nancy Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader after losing House

Category: News

Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: Lady Gaga

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, known professionally as Lady Gaga, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for reinventing herself throughout her career and for her versatility in numerous areas of the entertainment industry.

5 Recent Items: Lady Gaga

Meanwhile… Rats Have Rhythm | Why Daylight Saving Time Is Bad For You

Category: Entertainment

Radio Royalty Nick Grimshaw Reveals His Showbiz Partying Days With Madonna & Lady Gaga | Lorraine

Category: Entertainment

Best of Ellen’s ‘Burning Questions’ on ‘The Ellen Show’ (Part 2)

Category: Entertainment

The Red Carpet of the 2009 VMAs! (Season 7) | Ellen

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

Greyson Chance SLAMS Ellen DeGeneres as ‘Manipulative’

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.