Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC leader after ‘farmgate’ scandal” – below is their description.

The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has been re-elected as leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for a second five-year term in a party leadership contest. Guardian News YouTube Channel

