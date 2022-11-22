Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Rail strikes threaten to bring UK to Christmas standstill” – below is their description.

There is to be another series of strikes on the railways as the RMT announces eight days of industrial action over mid-December and the start of the new year.

Blame for the strikes was quickly and predictably administered from all sides, with Downing Street condemning the action and the union urging passengers to direct their anger at the government and rail companies.

Channel 4 News YouTube Channel