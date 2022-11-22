Rail strikes threaten to bring UK to Christmas standstill

by
Rail strikes threaten to bring uk to christmas standstill

Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Rail strikes threaten to bring UK to Christmas standstill” – below is their description.

There is to be another series of strikes on the railways as the RMT announces eight days of industrial action over mid-December and the start of the new year.

Blame for the strikes was quickly and predictably administered from all sides, with Downing Street condemning the action and the union urging passengers to direct their anger at the government and rail companies.

Channel 4 News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News is the news programme from UK Channel 4 television. Channel 4 is a British public-service free-to-air television network headquartered in Leeds, United Kingdom. The channel was established in 1982 to provide a fourth television service to the United Kingdom in addition to the licence-funded BBC One and BBC Two, and the single commercial broadcasting network ITV.

Recent from Channel 4 News:

Ex-solider found guilty of manslaughter of man during Northern Ireland troubles

Category: News

NHS nurses to take biggest ever strike action next month

Category: News

Kids react to Iran vs Wales 2-0

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.