Global News published this video item, entitled “Questions raised after development disabled adult sent to Saskatchewan Prison” – below is their description.
A Saskatchewan family is horrified after their intellectually disabled daughter was sent to jail, instead of receiving the support programs she should be entitled to.
Heather Yourex-West reports on the heartbreaking circumstances facing this family and the situation they in part blame on the pandemic.
For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9358863/saskatchewan-intellectually-disabled-woman-jailed/
