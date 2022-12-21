Global News published this video item, entitled “Questions raised after development disabled adult sent to Saskatchewan Prison” – below is their description.

A Saskatchewan family is horrified after their intellectually disabled daughter was sent to jail, instead of receiving the support programs she should be entitled to.

Heather Yourex-West reports on the heartbreaking circumstances facing this family and the situation they in part blame on the pandemic.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9358863/saskatchewan-intellectually-disabled-woman-jailed/

