Questions raised after development disabled adult sent to saskatchewan prison

A Saskatchewan family is horrified after their intellectually disabled daughter was sent to jail, instead of receiving the support programs she should be entitled to.

Heather Yourex-West reports on the heartbreaking circumstances facing this family and the situation they in part blame on the pandemic.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9358863/saskatchewan-intellectually-disabled-woman-jailed/

