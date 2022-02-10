7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Queensland taxpayers fronting the costs for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s media team | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Documents obtained by 7NEWS under Right To Information laws show a rapid expansion of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s digital team. Political experts believe it’s a space which will continue to boom. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

