7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Queensland pays respect to fallen Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Thousands have paid tribute to Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold – killed in an ambush on the Western Downs last week. The funeral was a chance for colleagues to say goodbye with Queensland and the rest of Australia paying their respects. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.