Queensland man prepares to take White Water World to court | 7NEWS

by
Queensland man prepares to take white water world to court | 7news

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Queensland man prepares to take White Water World to court | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

A Queensland man is preparing to take a major Gold Coast theme park to court.

Lachlan Steger was seriously injured at White Water World and claims park staff tried to get him to sign a waiver to stop him taking further action.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

Queensland Police hunting driver who mowed down 12-year-old boy at Macgregor | 7NEWS

Category: News

How to save on flights these summer holidays | 7NEWS

Category: Logistics, News

Why some suburbs have cheap fuel when other prices are so high | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Australia v England, 1st ODI | Dawid Malan’s Hundred Not Enough | Cricket Highlights

Category: Sport

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

Press Conference: Andy Farrell On His Team Selection For Australia

Category: Media, Rugby Union

New opening pair set up win after Malan’s lone hand | Australia v England 2022-23

Category: Cricket

As Fiji’s election approaches, Frank Bainimarama sets sights on a third term as PM | The World

Category: News

Guangzhou to build more quarantine beds as China COVID cases rise, protests continue | The World

Category: News

Brazil’s President-elect receives superstar welcome at COP27 summit in Egypt | The World

Category: News

In This Story: Queensland

Queensland (QLD) is an Australian state covering the continent’s northeast, with a coastline stretching nearly 7,000km. Its offshore Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, hosts thousands of marine species. The city of Cairns is a gateway to the reef and tropical Daintree Rainforest. The capital, Brisbane, is flanked by the surfing beaches of the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

5 Recent Items: Queensland

Queensland Police hunting driver who mowed down 12-year-old boy at Macgregor | 7NEWS

Category: News

Queensland’s Year 12 students celebrate last day of school | 7NEWS

Category: News

Leanne Linard fronts cameras over Queensland’s disturbing youth crime figures | 7NEWS

Category: News

Police bust syndicate accused of selling illegally modified cars | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Queensland Police hunting driver who mowed down 12-year-old boy at Macgregor | 7NEWS

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.