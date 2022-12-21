7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Queensland leading the nation in post-pandemic tourism recovery | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Queensland is leading the nation in post-pandemic tourism recovery. Domestic spending records have been smashed as more people travel to the Sunshine State in welcome news for operators who persevered through turbulent times. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.