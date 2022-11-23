7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Queensland boy survives suspected Irukandji sting | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
A 7-year-old boy has survived a suspected Irukandji jellyfish sting in Hervey Bay.
He’s recovered after being treated in hospital for excruciating pain, his parents shocked their boy could be stung so far south.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.