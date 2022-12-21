https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xi-T0vlA4d8

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “QPS memorial service for Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

The nation has farewelled two police officers killed in last week’s deadly ambush near Chinchilla in southern Queensland. The memorial service in Brisbane for Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold has been attended by thousands of people with the convention centre reaching its 8000 capacity limit. 0:00:00 QPS memorial service 1:44:00 Guard of honour 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.