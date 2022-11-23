Qatar World Cup: Ronaldo leaves Man Utd ⚽️ Armband arbitration ⚽️ Argentina’s shocking defeat

by
Qatar world cup: ronaldo leaves man utd ⚽️ armband arbitration ⚽️ argentina's shocking defeat

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Qatar World Cup: Ronaldo leaves Man Utd ⚽️ Armband arbitration ⚽️ Argentina’s shocking defeat” – below is their description.

Paul Hawkins reports live from Doha following Argentina’s historic defeat against Saudi Arabia and Paul Coyte is in studio to discuss Ronaldo leaving Manchester United.

Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Royal Reporter Kinsey Schofield on a revealing new biography of Queen Elizabeth II

Category: News

Headliners | Sunday 27th November

Category: News

Mark Dolan Tonight | Sunday 27th November

Category: News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

Watch again: Fans react to Messi magic against Mexico from Buenos Aires fan-zone

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: Manchester

5 Recent Items: Manchester

Manchester United stock kicks off to 52-week high amid sales discussions

Category: Business, Finance

Manchester United stock gets a lift as owners explore sale of team

Category: Business, Finance

Garnacho scores his first Premier League goal & Almiron tees up Willock | Best November goals

Category: Media, Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia investors could buy Manchester United or Liverpool

Category: News

Manchester United Supporters Trust chief calls for fans to get stake in club if sale goes ahead

Category: News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a country in Western Asia constituting the bulk of the Arabian Peninsula.

Saudi Arabia also has one of the world’s youngest populations, with approximately 50 percent of its population of 34.2 million being under 25 years old.

2 Recent Items: Saudi Arabia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Robert Lewandoski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabai | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.