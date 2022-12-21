Qatar to host international kite surfing championship

by
Qatar to host international kite surfing championship

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Qatar to host international kite surfing championship” – below is their description.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to an end.

But Qatar will continue to host other international competitions next year.

In January, kite surfers will compete in the freestyle category on Fuwairit beach.

Al Jazeera’s @SaraKhairat reports from Fuwairat beach in Qatar.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Mali sentences 46 Ivory Coast soldiers to 20 years in prison

Category: News

Kosovo opens all border crossings as Serbs remove roadblocks

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

3 Recent Items: FIFA

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: A look back at the football spectacle

Category: News

Top 5 Google searches of 2022

Category: Business, Finance

How Pele transformed football from a sport into an art | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.