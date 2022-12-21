Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Qatar to host international kite surfing championship” – below is their description.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to an end.
But Qatar will continue to host other international competitions next year.
In January, kite surfers will compete in the freestyle category on Fuwairit beach.
Al Jazeera’s @SaraKhairat reports from Fuwairat beach in Qatar.
–Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.