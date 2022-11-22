The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “‘Qatar is not being portrayed accurately’: England fans in Doha analyse host nation” – below is their description.

England fans in Qatar say they are unhappy with the way that that the country has been portrayed in the build up and during the World Cup.

Many ex-pat fans have been living and working in Qatar for years, with one saying ‘I am a migrant worker’ and highlighting the benefits it has brought him and his family.

Qatar and FIFA have faced heavy criticism for their human rights record and their attitudes towards women and LGBT groups. Some teams removed the OneLove armband after ‘on-field’ repercussions were suggested.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel