‘Qatar is not being portrayed accurately’: England fans in Doha analyse host nation

England fans in Qatar say they are unhappy with the way that that the country has been portrayed in the build up and during the World Cup.

Many ex-pat fans have been living and working in Qatar for years, with one saying ‘I am a migrant worker’ and highlighting the benefits it has brought him and his family.

Qatar and FIFA have faced heavy criticism for their human rights record and their attitudes towards women and LGBT groups. Some teams removed the OneLove armband after ‘on-field’ repercussions were suggested.

