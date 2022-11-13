Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Qatar has plenty of World Cup rooms available: official” – below is their description.

Qatar 2022 has been plagued by concerns that the country of less than 3 million people cannot handle an influx of more than a million fans and that it will be too expensive.

Over the past 12 years the country has built hotels and infrastructure to prepare for this moment.

Fans still have plenty of accommodation options for their stay during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Omar al-Jaber, executive director of Housing Department at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) told Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Doha, Qatar.

