Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Qatar 2022: Let’s explore Al Wakrah City, Home to Al Janoub stadium” – below is their description.

Qatar2022 organisers are committed to ensuring the eight stadiums will not become so-called “white elephants” after the World Cup ends.

Some of them, like the Zaha Hadid-designed Al Janoub, will have their capacity reduced.

Areas around the stadiums have been revitalized with beaches, parks and housing.

Al Wakrah, 22km (13.6 miles) south of Doha, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited areas in the country.

Al Wakrah began as a lovely fishing village and has now grown to become one of Qatar’s largest municipalities. Its’ lovely beaches, traditional markets, and friendly gardens give off a calming vibe. The city has prospered as a result of modern advances, but inhabitants continue to cling to their heritage.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

#Qatar #2022FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #QatarWorldCup #QatarWorldCup2022 #AlJanoubStadium #QatarFIFAStadiums #AlWakrah #DiscoverQatar

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel