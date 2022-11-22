Qatar 2022: Let’s explore Al Wakrah City, Home to Al Janoub stadium

by
Qatar 2022: let’s explore al wakrah city, home to al janoub stadium

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Qatar 2022: Let’s explore Al Wakrah City, Home to Al Janoub stadium” – below is their description.

Qatar2022 organisers are committed to ensuring the eight stadiums will not become so-called “white elephants” after the World Cup ends.

Some of them, like the Zaha Hadid-designed Al Janoub, will have their capacity reduced.

Areas around the stadiums have been revitalized with beaches, parks and housing.

Al Wakrah, 22km (13.6 miles) south of Doha, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited areas in the country.

Al Wakrah began as a lovely fishing village and has now grown to become one of Qatar’s largest municipalities. Its’ lovely beaches, traditional markets, and friendly gardens give off a calming vibe. The city has prospered as a result of modern advances, but inhabitants continue to cling to their heritage.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

#Qatar #2022FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #QatarWorldCup #QatarWorldCup2022 #AlJanoubStadium #QatarFIFAStadiums #AlWakrah #DiscoverQatar

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Iran Supreme Leader hails forces who cracked down on protesters | Inside Story

Category: News

Crusaders banned from World Cup | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

Fears in Syria’s Azaz as threat of conflict rises once again

Category: News

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Wall Street Week – Full Show (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance, Legal, Manufacturing

‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance

Dogecoin surges, and how the FTX scandal could affect Wall Street crypto adoption: CNBC Crypto World

Category: Cryptocurrency, Finance, Manufacturing, News

‘Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast’ Full Show 11/25/2022

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.