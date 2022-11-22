Global News published this video item, entitled “Putin touts Russia’s “great Arctic power” with launch of nuclear icebreakers” – below is their description.

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday touted Russia’s “great Arctic power” at a flag-raising ceremony and dock launch for two nuclear-powered icebreakers that will ensure year-round navigation in the Western Arctic.

The Arctic is taking on greater strategic significance due to climate change, as a shrinking ice cap opens up new sea lanes. Vast oil and gas resources lie in Russia’s Arctic regions, including a liquefied natural gas plant on the Yamal Peninsula.

