The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Putin tests ‘Satan II’ nuclear rocket that can hit ‘anywhere in the world'” – below is their description.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Vladimir Putin boasted that he had unleashed the first successful test of a new nuclear missile known as “Satan II”, which carries a dozen warheads and could be used to strike enemies around the world.

The “superheavy” 200-tonne intercontinental ballistic missile was a “present to Nato”, according to the Kremlin, and would make Moscow’s enemies “think twice”.

Read the full story here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/04/20/vladimir-putin-tests-satan-ii-nuclear-missile-dozen-warheads/

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

#Satan2 #Putin #NuclearWeapon

The Telegraph YouTube Channel