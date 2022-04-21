Putin tests ‘Satan II’ nuclear rocket that can hit ‘anywhere in the world’

Vladimir Putin boasted that he had unleashed the first successful test of a new nuclear missile known as “Satan II”, which carries a dozen warheads and could be used to strike enemies around the world.

The “superheavy” 200-tonne intercontinental ballistic missile was a “present to Nato”, according to the Kremlin, and would make Moscow’s enemies “think twice”.

