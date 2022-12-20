The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Putin orders Russian spies to hunt down ‘traitors and saboteurs'” – below is their description.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered his spy network to step up surveillance inside Russia to hunt down “traitors, spies and saboteurs”.

Putin said the “emergence of new threats” increases the need for greater intelligence activity from the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

The Russian president, who previously served as director of Russia’s spy service, instructed the FSB to maximise their “use of the operational, technical and personnel potential” to tighten control of the society.

“It is necessary to severely suppress the actions of foreign special services, and quickly identify traitors, spies and saboteurs,” Putin added.

The move follows a series of mystery attacks on military bases and ammunition dumps inside Russia. Russia has also seen frequent blazes ripping through shopping malls, factories and other facilities in recent months.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel