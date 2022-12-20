Putin orders Russian spies to hunt down ‘traitors and saboteurs’

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Putin orders russian spies to hunt down 'traitors and saboteurs'

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Putin orders Russian spies to hunt down ‘traitors and saboteurs'” – below is their description.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered his spy network to step up surveillance inside Russia to hunt down “traitors, spies and saboteurs”.

Putin said the “emergence of new threats” increases the need for greater intelligence activity from the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

The Russian president, who previously served as director of Russia’s spy service, instructed the FSB to maximise their “use of the operational, technical and personnel potential” to tighten control of the society.

“It is necessary to severely suppress the actions of foreign special services, and quickly identify traitors, spies and saboteurs,” Putin added.

The move follows a series of mystery attacks on military bases and ammunition dumps inside Russia. Russia has also seen frequent blazes ripping through shopping malls, factories and other facilities in recent months.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

Recent from The Telegraph:

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Category: Agriculture, News

Rishi Sunak: Britain’s problems won’t all go away next year

Category: Agriculture, News

In This Story: Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and a former officer of the KGB who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008. He was also the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

5 Recent Items: Putin

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Xi: China-Russia relations have grown more mature and resilient

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Kyiv hit by Russian missiles on New Year’s Eve

Category: News

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is a Russian politician and a former intelligence officer who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously being in the office from 1999 until 2008. He was also Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

4 Recent Items: Vladimir Putin

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.