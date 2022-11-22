Putin launches new nuclear-powered icebreaker in bid to dominate Arctic

by

Putin launches new nuclear-powered icebreaker in bid to dominate arctic

Addressing the launch of the Yakutia icebreaker by video link, Putin said such vessels were of “strategic” importance for Russia.

The ships are part of a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers that are meant to ensure Moscow’s dominance over the melting Arctic.

