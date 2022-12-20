This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Putin Calls On Russian Counterintelligence To Identify ‘Traitors, Spies And Saboteurs'” – below is their description.

In a video address marking the Day of Security Agency workers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the situation was “extremely difficult” in Russian-held areas of Ukraine. NBC News YouTube Channel

