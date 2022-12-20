Putin Calls On Russian Counterintelligence To Identify ‘Traitors, Spies And Saboteurs’

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Putin calls on russian counterintelligence to identify 'traitors, spies and saboteurs'

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Putin Calls On Russian Counterintelligence To Identify ‘Traitors, Spies And Saboteurs'” – below is their description.

In a video address marking the Day of Security Agency workers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the situation was “extremely difficult” in Russian-held areas of Ukraine.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Looking Back On The Life And Legacy Of Pope Benedict XVI, Dead At 95

Category: News

13 Giant Panda Cubs Born In China Make First Public Appearance

Category: News

CDC Warns Of XBB Covid Subvariant Ahead Of New Year’s Celebrations

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Looking Back On The Life And Legacy Of Pope Benedict XVI, Dead At 95

Category: News

13 Giant Panda Cubs Born In China Make First Public Appearance

Category: News

In This Story: Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and a former officer of the KGB who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008. He was also the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

5 Recent Items: Putin

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Xi: China-Russia relations have grown more mature and resilient

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Kyiv hit by Russian missiles on New Year’s Eve

Category: News

A look at Biden’s year in office and the challenges faced in 2022

Category: News

In This Story: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is a Russian politician and a former intelligence officer who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously being in the office from 1999 until 2008. He was also Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

4 Recent Items: Vladimir Putin

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.